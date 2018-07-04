Nazarbayev: Astana needs places reminding of every region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev shared his thoughts on the celebrations of the Astana's 20th anniversary in a video shared by Akordapress on Instagram, Kazinform reports.

"Right now all the regions of Kazakhstan participate in the preparations [for the 20th anniversary], want to make a gift to the city, some regions present parks, some - new streets, schools or even kindergartens. We are grateful for that, because this is the capital city of our Motherland, the capital of all Kazakhstanis. And it has to have places which remind of every region. And it's the right thing to do, because people from all corners of Kazakhstan live in the city nowadays," Nursultan Nazarbayev noted.