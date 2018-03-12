Nazarbayev: Astana process contributed to de-escalation in Syria

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev believes that the Astana process contributed to the de-escalation of conflicts and cessations of hostilities in Syria, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his interview with Russia's Channel One, the Head of State stressed that over the years Kazakhstan has positioned itself as a peaceful state, deserving worldwide trust. According to him, this was why the guarantor countries (Russia, Turkey, and Iran) chose Astana as the venue for the negotiations on Syria.

He reminded that the Kazakh capital has hosted eight rounds of inter-Syrian talks so far.

Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed the success of the Astana talks, as they were attended by the parties which were not present at the negotiating table in Geneva. According to the President, it was the Astana process that led to the de-escalation of conflicts and the cessation of hostilities in certain parts of Syria, thus, paving the way for the Sochi forum.

President Nazarbayev noted that currently the major players of global politics can't seem to find common ground. However, the trust between the countries, which is not there today, has to be restored, according to him, as without it the peace is not achievable.

In Nazarbayev's opinion, the future of the world is in the multipolarity and the willingness to listen to each other.