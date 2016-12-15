Nazarbayev attends concert '25 Years of Achievements and Victories'

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has attended a concert "25 years of Achievements and Victories" dated to the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence at the Astana Opera and Ballet Theater on Thursday, the Akorda's press service reports.

The concert was filled with performances of various pieces - from Kazakh national songs and dances to world classical music.



Eminent Kazakhstanis who promote Kazakhstan abroad took part in the concert, namely Aiman Mussakhodzhayeva, Alibek Dnishev, Roza Rymbayeva, Bekbolat Tleukhan, Maira Mukhamedkyzy, troupes of the Astana Opera and the Astana Ballet as well as the Abai Kazakh State Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet.



The concert brought together performers of various ages, laureates of international competitions, students of the Kazakh National Academy of Choreography and the Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy of Arts.