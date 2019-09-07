Nazarbayev attends concert on the occasion on the Day of Moscow

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev attended a concert dated to the Day of Moscow in the Russian capital, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy’s official website and official Twitter account of Elbasy’s Press Secretary Aidos Ukibai.

Together with President of Russia Vladimir Putin Nursultan Nazarbayev participated in the inauguration ceremony of the events timed to the 872nd anniversary of Moscow.

«The song of great Abai Zhelsiz tuned zharyk ai. Elbasy visited the concert timed to the Day of Moscow,» Aidos Ukibai tweeted.

Recall that Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev is on a working visit to Russia today.