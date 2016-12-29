  • kz
    Nazarbayev attends New Year charity ball in Astana

    22:10, 29 December 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today in the Independence Palace of Astana a New Year charity ball took place with participation of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Akorda press service informed.

    Addressing all present guests the President pointed out today's achievements of the country as the result of common work and unity of all Kazakhstan citizens.  

    President of Kazakhstan reminded of the upcoming large events of national and international scale among which is the Universiade, EXPO and the Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

     

    Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated everybody with the New Year and wished prosperity and new achievements.

    All money made from the event will be transferred to the "Miloserdiye" charity fund.

