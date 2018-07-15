  • kz
    Nazarbayev attends open-air Birzhan-Sara opera performance in Burabay resort

    10:42, 15 July 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev attended the Birzhan-Sara opera performance under the open sky in the Burabay resort on Saturday event, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The opera included stellar performances by renowned opera singers of Kazakhstan, namely Meir Bainesh, Maira Mukhamedkyzy, Zhanat Shybykbayev, Dina Khamzina and Saltanat Akhmetova.

    The opera was staged under the conduction of Abzal Mukhitdinov and directed by Askhat Mayemirov.

    Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence Culture President of Kazakhstan Top Story
