Nazarbayev: Aug 29, 1991 is historical day for Kazakhstan and entire world

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The International Conference on "Building a Nuclear-Weapon-Free World" is being held now in Astana with the participation of President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The forum is dedicated to the International Day against Nuclear Tests which is marked annually as per the resolution of the UN General Assembly. The event is dedicated to the 25th anniversary of closure of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Testing Site.

“29 august 1991 became a historical day both for Kazakhstan and the entire world. 25 years ago we stopped this horrific experiment of militarism which had bedeviled our land and people for almost 40 years. We were the first to cut this Gordian knot having adopted the Decree on closure of the world’s largest nuclear-testing-site. The testing ranges of all the leading nuclear empires suspended their activity following our decision, but none of them was closed. Kazakhstan became the first to take such a step. That was the will of our nation,” said Nursultan Nazarbayev welcoming the participants of the forum.



The Head of State noted that he deems participation of high foreign guests in the Conference as a wide recognition of Kazakhstan's contribution to the global anti-nuclear movement.



N.Nazarbayev thanked the participants of the forum and wished them fruitful work. He emphasized that the Conference will greatly contribute to the activation of the process of prohibition of nuclear tests, non-proliferation of nuclear weapons and saving the world from the threats of nuclear madness.

A plenary session and four panel sessions are scheduled to be held during the forum. Their topics are as following:

UN and Disarmament Process: What are the Prospects?

Manifesto "The World. The 21st Century"

Renunciation of Nuclear Deterrence - New Quality of International Security

The Role of Civil Society in Nuclear Disarmament

The Parliamentarians for Nuclear Non-Proliferation and Disarmament (PNDD) is a co-organizer of the event.

It is expected that the participants of the forum will honor the victims of the nuclear tests and will discuss the urgent problems of disarmament and non-proliferation and will initiate the propositions on ensuring international security.

UN Under-Secretary General, Director General of the UN Office in Geneva, Secretary General of the Disarmament Conference Michael Møller, Executive Secretary of the Preparatory Commission of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test-Ban Treaty Organization Lassina Zerbo, President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union and Co-Chairman of PNND Saber Chowdhury , President of the Pan African Parliament Roger Nkodo Dang, Chairman of the Parliament of World's Religions Imam Abdul Malik Mujahid, Founder of Nevada-Semipalatinsk Anti-Nuclear Movement Olzhas Suleimenov, other prominent representatives of international organizations, NGOs, famous religious activists from more than 50 countries are participating in the anti-nuke conference.

The event will conclude with the adoption of a final declaration.