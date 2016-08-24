  • kz
    Nazarbayev awarded Serbian President with 1st degree Dank Order

    15:16, 24 August 2016
    Photo: None
    BELGRADE. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev awarded his Serbian counterpart Tomislav Nikolić with the 1st degree Dank Order during a narrow-format meeting in Belgrade today.

    Recall that the presidents will have an enlarged meeting later following which several important bilateral documents will be signed.

    The Head of State will meet also Prime Minister of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić and Patriarch of the Serbian Orthodox Church Irinej. N.Nazarbayev will also attend a ceremony of inauguration of a monument to Kazakh poet Zhambyl Zhabayev in Belgrade.

     

    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Politics Diplomacy President
