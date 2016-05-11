Nazarbayev awards Dostyk order to Matviyenko for developing coop between Kazakhstan, Russia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with Valentina Matviyenko, Chairman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, the president's press service reports.

At the meeting, the sides discussed the issues of strengthening of interaction between Kazakhstan and Russia, including inter-parliamentary sphere.

Nursultan Nazarbayev praised multilateral character of cooperation between the two nations based on the Treaty of Good Neighborliness and Alliance in the 21st century.

The Kazakh President also informed the Russian parliamentarian of the upcoming joint forum of the Eurasian Economic Union - the European Union this autumn. The corresponding agreement to hold the forum was reached during President Nazarbayev's visit in March 2016 and meeting with EC President Jean-Claude Juncker.

Ms Matviyenko, in turn, thanked the Kazakh leader for cordial reception and expressed readiness to exert every effort to further develop strategic and friendly relations between the two countries.

During the meeting Nursultan Nazarbayev also awarded Dostyk order of the II degree to Valentina Matviyenko for her contribution to friendship and cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia.