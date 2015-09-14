Nazarbayev believes outside interference to blame for attacks in Tajikistan

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - Outer interference is to blame for recent terror attacks in Tajikistan, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said during his official visit to Dushanbe on Monday (September 14).

"Having common border with Afghanistan, Tajikistan is forced to fight against terrorism and extremism. There are constant attempts to get through, to destabilize Tajikistan. It is a result of outside interference. We are aware of those problems and think that here Tajikistan is like an outpost. Our law-enforcement and special agencies should cooperate," President Nazarbayev stressed after the bilateral negotiations with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe. Recall that nine police officers were killed in the attacks in Dushanbe on September 4. Tajik authorities blamed the violence on a group of militants under the command of former deputy defense minister Abdulhalim Nazarzoda.