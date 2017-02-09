Nazarbayev, Bozumbayev discuss oil production in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has received Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev today for discussing the key indicators of development of the country's energy sector and further plans on modernization of energy projects.

The President emphasized the importance of energy commodities production and processing projects.

“The works at Kashagan have been relaunched. We have decided to expand Tengiz deposit. Besides, the problem of Karachaganak has been solved. In this regard, we need to increase oil production and processing volumes. The country’s three oil refineries are being modernized now for this purpose,” Nazarbayev highlighted.

The Head of State noted also the importance of gas production works and gasification of the country, solving the issue of building Balkhash Thermal Power Plant and privatization of energy facilities.

In turn, the Minister of Energy reported to the President on overachievement of the energy sources output target and oil export increase in 2016.

“Our oil production plan was 75.5mln, while real volume made 78mln tonnes. Overachievement is observed also at Kashagan where we extracted 1mln tonnes of oil last year. Oil export rose to 62mln tonnes, 40mln tonnes of which had been pumped by the Caspian Pipeline Consortium. For the first time, we have processed 325thousand tonnes of bitumen thanks to governmental support. The production of liquefied gas has risen by 136 tonnes,” said Bozumbayev.

The Minister informed also the President of increased supply of liquefied gas as a result of the agreement concluded between the producers and traders, about electricity supply, the plans on enhancing geological explorations and the prospects of reducing uranium output because of unfavorable conjuncture on sale markets.

Following the meeting, the President gave several instructions to the Minister.