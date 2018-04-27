Nazarbayev briefed on preparations for 26th session of People's Assembly

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with Deputy Chairman of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan - Head of the Secretariat Leonid Prokopenko, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

During the meeting, the President of Kazakhstan was briefed on the preparations for the 26th session of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan.



Mr. Prokopenko also informed Nursultan Nazarbayev of results of the preparations and the decisions that had been made following the results of the extended session of the People's Assembly Council.



In conclusion, the Head of State gave a number of specific instructions.