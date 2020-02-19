Nazarbayev briefed on socioeconomic development of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Prime Minister Askar Mamin, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Mamin reported to the First President on socioeconomic development of the country and the process of attraction of foreign direct investment.

Additionally, Askar Mamin gave an insight into the measures taken by the Government of Kazakhstan on the creation of new workplaces, implementation of infrastructure projects and development of national agro-industrial complex.