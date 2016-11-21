Nazarbayev: bringing top officials to responsibility speaks about equality before the law

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Bringing high-ranking officials to responsibility proves the equality of all before the law. This was stated by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev today, who has taken part in the VII Congress of Judges of Kazakhstan.

The President emphasized that all shall be equal before the law and court. "Struggling with corruption we have brought to court ministers, deputy ministers, akims, heads of public authority and the management of EXPO-2017who was caught at stealth. It proves that the principle of equality of all before the law is observed", - Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized that judges must always watch out for purity among their people. "The judge who is guarding the law has no right to be the one who violates. It is nonsense. This issue must be addressed directly because it is dropping the power and authority of the country's judicial authority", - Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized.