Nazarbayev called French businessmen to partake in establishment of Astana IFC

PARIS. KAZINFORM Nursultan Nazarbayev called French businessmen to partake in establishment of the Astana International Financial Centre, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Upon completion of the EXPO-2017 we plan to establish the Astana International Financial Centre on the ground of EXPO venues. We agreed to adopt the best practices of London and Dubai in this issue. Our negotiations have ended successfully and all documents have been signed," Nazarbayev said. According to the President, English will be official language of the Astana International Financial Centre and English law will be applied there. Besides, there will be a special board of the Supreme Court for the resolution of disputes. The Board will consist of five judges, three of them will be foreigners. "We hope to see French businessmen, financial institutions in establishment and development of the Astana International Financial Centre," the President said.