Nazarbayev called UN General Assembly session participants to support Kazakhstan&#39;s candidacy for UNSC non-permanent membership

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev called the participants of the United Nations General Assembly's 70th jubilee session to support Kazakhstan's candidacy for non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council for 2017-2018. He said it taking the floor at the UN General Assembly debates in New York yesterday.

"The development of the a new UN NEW FUTURE Concept could become a foremost step in implementation of the 2045 Global Strategic Initiative Plan under the UN aegis. It is important to outline the objectives of the new stage in mankind development 70 years after the establishment of the UN. NEW FUTURE means nuclear, energy, water and food security as well as trust, mutual understanding and reforms. Kazakhstan has exerted and exerts mediation efforts to harmonize the conflicting parties in the Eurasian region. The mentioned areas and principles are underlie Kazakhstan's election campaign for the position of the UN Security Council's non-permanent membership for 2017-2018. I call all participants of the 70th jubilee session to support Kazakhstan's candidacy for this post," Nazarbayev said.