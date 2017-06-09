Nazarbayev calls Astana Summit ‘historic' for SCO

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has inaugurated the historic Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Astana today, Kazinform reports.

President Nazarbayev greeted all SCO Heads of State - Chinese President Xi Jinping, Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev - at the Palace of Independence.



After the joint photo session, the SCO leaders gathered for a narrow-format meeting at the palace.



At the onset of the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev gave a special welcome to Shavkat Mirziyoyev who participated in the SCO top-level meeting for the first time since being elected the President of Uzbekistan. The Kazakh leader wished him success in his work and in joint SCO activities.



The Kazakh President also recalled the time when the organization was founded by five countries 16 years ago, namely China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan.



He emphasized that since then the SCO has gained international recognition and become the effective platform of multifaceted cooperation. According to President Nazarbayev, a lot of work has been done to strengthen security in the region, deepen economic cooperation, and expand cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the member states.



"The Astana Summit marks the new page in history of our organization. This is the last time we gathered in a six-party format," the Kazakh President stressed adding that the official decision on India and Pakistan's accession to the SCO had been made.



"Accession of the new members will kick start the development of the organization and enable it to earn greater international standing," the Head of State said.