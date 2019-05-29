Nazarbayev calls for full-fledged economic coop among EAEU, EU and SCO

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev calls for an effective cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union, Kazinform reports.

Today, at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in the Kazakh capital, Nursultan Nazarbayev outlined several ideas. The first one is to expand strategic contours of the EAEU and enhance the integration process. "We need to establish a full-fledged economic cooperation among the EAEU, EU and the SCO. The idea of our Eurasian space is to make it open for global interaction," said Yelbasy.



In his words, China's One Belt, One Road initiative should be viewed as a continuation of the EAEU's potential in terms of logistics infrastructure.



"With the consideration of geographical location of our countries, we need to facilitate the implementation of joint large projects," he noted.



The Leader of the Nation added that Kazakhstan had already implemented a number of large-scale international projects. "As much as 30bn U.S. dollars has been invested in the country's logistics infrastructure in the past 10 years, which enabled Kazakhstan to open 5 railroad and 6 international auto routes," said Nursultan Nazarbayev.