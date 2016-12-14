Nazarbayev calls on Israel to cooperate in the sphere of innovations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev called on Israel to step up cooperation in the sphere of innovations and advanced technologies on Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, President Nazarbayev called Israel the global leader in terms of innovations and advanced technologies stressing that the two countries can cooperate in that sphere.



"Kazakhstan boasts rich resources and is ready to exchange them for investment and technologies. Today we've already discussed that issue. A special group of Kazakhstani experts will map out an agreement between Kazakhstan and Israel in that sphere," Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the meeting in the Akorda presidential residence.



The Head of State noted that there are 10 special economic zones in Kazakhstan as well as information technology parks. "The Kazakhstan-Israel Center of innovative technologies, world-class colleges and a university will be created in Almaty city," the Kazakh leader added.