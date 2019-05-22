Nazarbayev calls on Samruk-Kazyna to make employment procedure transparent

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has held a session of the Management Board of the National Welfare Fund Samruk-Kazyna today, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the First President.

Attending the session were Prime Minister Askar Mamin, Head of the Presidential Administration Bakytzhan Sagintayev, CEO of Samruk-Kazyna JSC Akhmetzhan Yessimov, independent director of Samruk-Kazyna JSC Richard Evans, Assistant to the First President Daniyar Akishev, members of the Board and heads of the Fund's companies.



Those present were reported on the implementation of the Fund's development strategy for 2018-2028 as well as progress in the implementation of the tasks on further transformation of the Fund.



The First President of Kazakhstan stressed that the Fund is of paramount importance for the country's economy. "Today Samruk-Kazyna Fund greatly contributes to the development of the country," he said.



During the session, CEO Yessimov also reported on the progress in privatization of the Fund's companies, implementation of the industrial and innovative development programs and the Nurly Zhol Program. According to him, currently the Fund implements 54 projects to the tune of 8 trillion tenge. As a result, 68,000 new workplaces have been created.



Richard Evans, Askar Mamin and heads of the national companies also took the floor at the session.



Afterwards, Nursultan Nazarbayev told participants of the session that he will personally control the Fund's activities. He also urged the management of the Fund to make the employment procedure transparent.



In conclusion, the participants of the session made decisions aimed at further improvement of the Fund's financial situation, support of domestic goods producers as well as initial public offering of Kazakhtelecom and Air Astana.