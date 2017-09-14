Nazarbayev calms those concerned by introduction of Latin-based script

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has shared his thoughts on the transition to the Latin-based Kazakh script in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

President Nazarbayev said he realizes that everyone is concerned by the switchover of the Kazakh language to the Latin script.



"...Kazakhstani researchers spent a lot of time studying history and experience of our neighbors in Uzbekistan and Turkey. The Kazakh Parliament discussed the draft Latinized Kazakh script, all stakeholders shared their opinions. When linguists and historians reach consensus, I will announce the switchover to the new alphabet. That doesn't mean that the alphabet will be introduced tomorrow," Nursultan Nazarbayev noted.



The Kazakh President stressed that the Cyrillic alphabet will continue to play its role. "Those who write and speak Russian can set their minds at ease," he said.



According to Nursultan Nazarbayev, children will be taught at schools using the Latin-based Kazakh script starting from 2022. "I think it won't take a lot of time, because all children study English these days. It won't be a big problem for us [adults] either," he said.



President Nazarbayev also added that the draft Latin-based Kazakh script needs to be finalized and that that process should be well-thought-out.