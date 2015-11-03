Nazarbayev, Cameron meet in London

LONDON. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev is having a meeting now with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland David Cameron in London.

The parties are expected to discuss development of trade-economic cooperation, as Great Britain remains one of the main foreign investors of Kazakhstan, the press service of Akorda says.

Since 1995 Great Britain has invested 11 bln 200 mln U.S dollars in Kazakhstan economy.

The total volume of trade in January 2015 made 636 mln U.S. dollars. Despite tough economic situation, the share of Great Britain in Kazakhstan’s total commodity turnover keeps growing.

Kazakh President and British PM will also debate the expansion of British investments in non-resource sectors and technological productions, implementation of joint projects in extractive industries, agriculture, transport infrastructure and ‘green’ technologies.

The parties will also focus on a number of relevant issues of global politics, including nuclear disarmament, non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, creation of the nuclear fuel bank, the situation in Ukraine, Syria, countering extremism, drug trafficking and illegal migration.

A session of the Kazakh-British Intergovernmental Commission with the participation of both countries’ leaders will be held on the sidelines of the visit.