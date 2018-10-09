Nazarbayev centre for dialogue among religions and civilizations may be set up in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At the regular sitting of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions a proposal was put forward to re-launch the international center of religions and cultures, Kazinform reports.

Kazakh Senate Speaker, head of the Secretariat Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged to promote in the Declaration of the Congress to be signed tomorrow the international center of religions and cultures as the centre for dialogue among religions and civilizations named after Nazarbayev.



"This year the Congress marks its 15th anniversary. The forum has turned today into the efficient dialogue platform to debate vital issues of humanity. At the II Congress the Kazakh leader launched the international center of religions and cultures purposed to implement all the decisions taken at the Congress. It is high time to increase the role of such institutions. To that end we suggest restarting the work of the international center of religions and cultures as a dialogue centre among cultures and civilizations named after Nazarbayev. We hope the given proposal will be supported. There are similar centres working abroad. There are certain results. We have to use their practice. And if you don't mind we plan to submit this proposal to the Declaration of the Congress slated for tomorrow," Tokayev said.



The members of the Secretariat endorsed the initiative.