Nazarbayev chairs session with reps of Nur Otan regional offices

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nursultan Nazarbayev, the First President of Kazakhstan and Chairman of the Nur Otan Party, is chairing the session with the participation of representatives of the regional offices of the party in the Kazakh capital today, Kazinform has learnt from First President’s press secretary Aidos Ukibai.

At the session, Nursultan Nazarbayev once again reminded the party members of the need to unite around President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and ensure the continuity of the political course chosen earlier.