Nazarbayev charged akims to actively clarify land reform to population

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev charged today governors of the regions and mayors of Astana and Almaty cities to actively join the explanation of land reform issues to the population, Akorda press service reports via Twitter.

Recall that earlier the President declared a moratorium on several provisions of the Land Code which sparked dispute among the public. "I am taking today a decision on announcing a one-year moratorium on enactment of four norms of the Land Code. First of all, we must review, analyze these norms, then clarify them to the people, and only then take a decision together with the Parliament. If you arrive at a common view, the moratorium will be lifted. If not, the moratorium will remain in effect," said the Head of State.

