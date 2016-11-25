Nazarbayev: Civil sector plays important role in country’s successful development

ASTANA KAZINFORM "An important part of Kazakhstan's successful development in the years of independence is inextricably linked to a contribution of the civil sector," states Nursultan Nazarbayev in his welcoming address to the participants of the VII Civil Forum which was read by Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Dear friends! In this jubilee year of celebrating the 25th anniversary of our independence, the entire country sums up the results of Kazakhstan’s way. An important part of our grandiose success is inextricably linked to a contribution of the civil sector. Civil forums created nationwide movement of Kazakhstanis who solve important objectives of the country’s development with their own labour and initiatives,” the message reads.

President also noted that the increase of the civil society's role is one of the purposes of the 100 Specific Steps National Plan on implementation of the Five Institutional Reforms.

“Let your active and creative activity be always aimed at increasing wellbeing of our society and strengthening independence of the country!" the President highlighted.

Nursultan Nazarbayev wished fruitful discussion and progress to the participants of the Forum.