Nazarbayev commends Nur Otan Party’s role in Kazakhstan's development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev has received today First Vice Chairman of Nur Otan People's Democratic Party Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed, Kazinform cites Akorda press service.

The Head of State stressed the role and merits of Nur Otan Party in development of the country since gaining independence.

N.Nazarbayev also pointed out the Party’s active involvement in socio-political life of Kazakhstan and its authority among the population and huge contribution to the strengthening of inter-ethnic relations.

M.Kul-Mukhammed reported to the President on the Party’s activity in monitoring the course of implementation of the governmental programmes.

At the end of the meeting, the President gave a number of instructions to the Party.