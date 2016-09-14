Nazarbayev commented on Government reshuffle

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev held on Tuesday a briefing for mass media regarding the Cabinet reshuffle, Akorda reported.

Commenting on the changes in the Government and other important appointments, the Kazakh President noted that these changes were needed to adequately respond to the existing threats.



"During the recent extended meeting of the Government held together with the governors of regions, mayors of Astana and Almaty cities, we discussed the measures of shifting from fight with the crisis to an economic stimulation program. This, in turn, provides for creation of additional job places and increasing population's income, in particular, in agriculture, housing construction and other sectors. In this view, the new Cabinet has been set certain tasks. The changes in the Government prove that a new generation of leaders has come, including the Bolashak program alumni," said N.Nazarbayev.



As the President emphasized, the Cabinet reshuffle aims, first of all, at increasing people's well-being, improving economic indicators and ensuring progressive development of Kazakhstan.