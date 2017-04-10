Nazarbayev comments on CSTO, NATO similarity

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has been interviewed by MIR TV Channel. The interview was dedicated to the anniversary of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Kazinform has learned from the Akorda's press service.

The Head of State answered questions about the role of the CSTO in ensuring regional security, institutional development of the organization and Kazakhstan's contribution to that process.



During the interview, Nursultan Nazarbayev shared his thoughts on new security challenges and threats in the region and told about collective measures to counteract them within the organization.



The President of Kazakhstan also commented on the issues of similarity of the CSTO and NATO as well as pointing out dissimilarity in the nature and tasks of those organizations.