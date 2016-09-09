Nazarbayev commissioned Government to spend additional 112bln tenge on industrialization program

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev ordered the Government to provide additional 112bln tenge for financing the second 5-year Program of Industrial and Innovative Development.

"The Government and all the governors must target on boosting export. Let us remember South Korea, which could revive its economy due to export. The entire country worked to export its products abroad and we must do it too. We have started to implement the second 5-year Program of Industrial and Innovative Development. The quality of the projects selected must be improved," said N.Nazarbayev.



The Head of State emphasized that the country needs plants specializing in manufacture of non-primary products. The main criteria for their selection must be export potential, high productivity and innovations.



According to him, the Silk Road Economic Belt must become an important area of diversification of economy.



"We have compiled a list of 51 Kazakh-Chinese projects. In 2015, we implemented 2 projects worth 64mln tenge and this year we plan to launch 4 projects worth 2 bln tenge, 17 projects in 2017 and 33 projects in 2018-2022," he concluded.