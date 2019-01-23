Nazarbayev concerned over divorces in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Welcoming the participants of the Year of Youth Opening Ceremony in Astana, President Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed concern over frequent divorces among young couples, Kazinform reports.

"1.5mn families have been created since 1991 in Kazakhstan. 25% of them divorced in the first years of living together. Why did it happen? We know some common problems such as family difficulties, shortage of finances, lack of housing, living together with parents. Social activists, scholars, mass media should focus on this issue. Creation of a family, support of a young family are of paramount importance," said Nazarbayev.

"Young people should be taught how to live within new social roles and social life tendencies. We need to explain our school students the peculiarities of family planning and family life," he noted.



"Together with the Government we should think over provision of psychological and consultative support to youth in all family-related issues," said he.