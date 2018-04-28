Nazarbayev condemns international conflicts

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "We observe economic sanctions, protectionism, terrorism, extremism, instability in some countries and armed attacks on sovereign countries that violate international right, create atmosphere of economic insecurity around the world. There is no confidence between the large states of the world that should solve peace and accord issues," Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev saidб addressing the XXVI session of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan underway in Astana.

As the Head of State noted all of this yet more exacerbates the problems of poverty and unemployment leading to economic slowdown of weak countries, yet more deepens inequality of the countries and critical social disparity triggers extremism and gives rise to radical revolutions.



As the UN data say, about 14% of the world's population is chronically starving. About 24,000 people die from hunger in the world. The number of unemployed reached 200 million people that is equal to population of large countries such as Great Britain, France, and Italy taken together.