Nazarbayev condoles with Donald Trump over mass shooting in Las Vegas

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has extended his condolences to U.S. President Donald J. Trump over mass shooting in Las Vegas, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The Kazakh President was deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties and injuries as a result of the shocking mass shooting in Las Vegas.



In the telegram of condolences, President Nazarbayev stressed that Kazakhstan wholeheartedly supports the people of the United States during this difficult time.



"On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to families and loved ones of those who died and all the people of the United States, and wish those injured speediest recovery," the telegram reads.