  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Nazarbayev condoles with Ecuador over death of people in devastating earthquake

    17:13, 18 April 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to President of Ecuador Rafael Correa, Akorda informs.

    As the telegram reads, with a deep sorrow the President learnt about numerous deaths caused by the devastating earthquake in Ecuador.

    Sharing the pain of loss with the families and relatives of the victims, N.Nazarbayev expressed his deepest condolences, on behalf of Kazakhstan and him personally, to R.Correa and Ecuadorian people.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan News President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!