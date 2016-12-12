Nazarbayev condoles with Egypt over terror attack in Cairo

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on the occasion of the deadly terrorist attack in Cairo, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

The Head of State was deeply saddened by the news of the terror attack committed at a cathedral complex in Cairo.



In the telegram President Nazarbayev noted that everyone was shocked by the fact that the attack in Cairo claimed lives of mainly women and children. "Kazakhstan strongly condemns the acts of international extremism and terrorism threatening peace and security. The terrorist attack in Cairo once again proved that there is no place for radical groups and their ideology in the civilized world," the message reads.



On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf, Nursultan Nazarbayev extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved families, loved ones of those who died and the people of Egypt and wished the injured the speediest recovery.