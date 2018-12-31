Nazarbayev condoles with family and relatives of Sultan Jienbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to the family and relatives of the Great Patriotic War veteran, prominent statesman and public figure Sultan Jienbayev upon his death, Kazinform reports citing Akorda press office.

"Showing courage and bravery during the war and in peacetime and holding high posts after the war, Sultan Suleimenovich proved to be a wise leader and organizer. He greatly contributed to the strengthening and prosperity of the country. Throughout many years, being the Minister of Trade and Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers, he exerted great efforts to develop the structures he headed. Even upon the retirement, Sultan Suleimenovich actively participated in public life and always worked for strengthening friendship and cohesion of the people of our independent country. I am confident that the name and service of the patriot, wise aksakal will always be in memories of Kazakhstanis," the telegram reads.