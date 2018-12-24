Nazarbayev condoles with Indonesian President upon Sunda Strait tsunami victims

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo, Kazinform reports citing Akorda press service.

With deep sorrow the Kazakh President learnt about numerous deaths in Indonesia caused by the tsunami that hit areas near the Sunda Strait.



"Sharing the irreparable anguish of bereavement, I condole with the families of victims and friendly nation of Indonesia and wish soonest recovery to the injured," the telegram reads.