Nazarbayev condoles with Korean President over hospital fire

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in, Kazinform has learned from the press service of Akorda.

On behalf of the Kazakh people and on his own behalf, the Head of State offered his condolences over the hospital fire in the city of Miryang that killed 41 people and injured 79 others.

"On this tragic day, we express our heartfelt sympathy for the Korean nation. Sharing the sorrow of the families and friends of those killed, I wish a speedy recovery to the people injured in that tragedy," the telegram of condolences reads.

As Kazinform previously reported, the fire occurred in a hospital in the southeastern city of Miryang early Friday. It is suspected to have started at around 7:30 a.m. in the emergency room on the first floor of Sejong Hospital in the city, about 380 kilometers southeast of Seoul.