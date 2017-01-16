Nazarbayev condoles with Kyrgyzstan over Bishkek plane crash

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to President of the Kyrgyz Republic Almazbek Atambayev on the occasion of the plane crash near Bishkek, the Akorda's press service reports.

President Nazarbayev was deeply saddened by the news that many people were killed as a result of the plane crash near Bishkek.



On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf, Nursultan Nazarbayev extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and the brotherly people of Kyrgyzstan.