Nazarbayev condoles with President of Brazil upon LaMia plane crash victims

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to President of the Federative Republic of Brazil Michel Temer upon death of Brazilian football players in Colombia plane crash, Akorda press service reports.

As it is noted in the letter, it is with deep sorrow Nursultan Nazarbayev perceived the sad news of the death of Brazilian citizens in the plane crash in Colombia.

"Sharing the pain of loss, on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and me personally, I express sincere condolences to the bereaved families, and all Brazilian people", reads the telegram.

The Head of State wished soonest recovery to those injured and return to their families.

As reported earlier, BAE Avro RJ85 plane operated by LaMia airlines that was flying from Santa Cruz, Bolivia, crashed on approach to Colombian Medellin. The players of Brazilian Chapecoense were among the passengers. The team was due to play with Medellin’s Atletico Nacional in the final of Copa Sudamerica.



