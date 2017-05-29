Nazarbayev condoles with President of Sri Lanka

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolence to President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka Maithripala Sirisena, Akorda press-service reports.

With great sorrow the Head of State received the news of numerous victims of the floods and landslides occurred in Sri Lanka on May 28.



"I express my condolences to the families of the bereaved and the entire friendly people of Sri Lanka. I share the grief of your irreparable loss. I wish the injured a speedy recovery and return to their families."