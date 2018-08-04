Nazarbayev condoles with Russia over Mi-8 helicopter crash

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan has sent a telegram of condolences to Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the occasion of the Mi-8 helicopter crash in East Siberia, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

It is with great sadness that President Nazarbayev learnt about the tragedy in the north of Krasnoyarsk region which entailed multiple deaths.



"On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf I would like to extend my condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims," the telegram reads.