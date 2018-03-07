  • kz
    Nazarbayev condoles with Russian President over Syria plane crash

    11:32, 07 March 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan has sent a telegram of condolence to his Russian counterpart on the occasion of the An-26 plane crash in Syria, Kazinform reports. 

    It was with deep sorrow that the Head of State learned the news of the tragic death of people as a result of the Russian An-26 transport aircraft crash in Syria, the Akorda press service reports.

    "Sharing the grief of irreplaceable loss, on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf, I ask you to convey the words of condolences and support to the families and friends of the deceased," the telegram reads.

     

