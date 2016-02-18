Nazarbayev condoles with Turkish President over terror attack in Ankara

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to his Turkish counterpart President

Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the occasion of a deadly terror attack in Ankara today, the Akorda's press service reports.

The telegram notes that Kazakhstanis were deeply saddened by loss of many innocent lives and injuries as a result of the terror attack in the Turkish capital.

Nursutan Nazarbayev stressed that Kazakhstanis share the grief over the tragedy with their Turkish brothers. The Head of State noted he is concerned about the terror attack and conveyed the words of encouragement to the Turkish people on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan.

"Kazakhstan resolutely condemns all forms of terror acts. We are ready to join our forces with Turkey to ensure international security and stability," the telegram reads.

On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf, President Nazarbayev extended deepest condolences to Recep Erdogan, bereaved families and those who were injured. The Kazakh President also wished the injured speedy recovery.