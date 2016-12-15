Nazarbayev congratulated Kazakhstan citizens on 25 years of independence

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In the solemn meeting on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Independence President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated Kazakhstan citizens on this holiday.

"Dear compatriots! From the bottom of my heart I would like to congratulate everyone on the greatest holiday and achievement of our country - the 25th anniversary of Independence! On December 16, 1991 we declared our Independence and told this the whole world. We placed the turquoise-color national flag in the United Nations, our Anthem was recognized by the world, and we made the State Emblem the eternal seal", - N. Nazarbayev told.

The President reminded that in the first years of Independence Kazakhstan had adopted the Constitution, created the Armed Forces, and marked the country borders. The head of state has also emphasized that the idea of the Eternal country which emerged 1 500 years ago has become the national idea. Today Kazakhstan has become a state with united people recognized by the world community.