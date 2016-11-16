  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Nazarbayev congratulated Moldova’s new president

    19:32, 16 November 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has congratulated Igor Dodon on being elected to the post of the President of the Republic of Moldova, Akorda's press service reports.

    In the congratulation President Nazarbayev pointed out the history of traditional friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation of the two countries.

    "I am sure that your activity on this high post will continue promoting further development and strengthening of Kazakhstan-Moldavian relations for the benefit of the people of our countries", is said in the telegram.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev wished Igor Dodon good health, wellbeing and progress in the President's chair, and wished peace and prosperity to the friendly Moldavian people.

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan Politics President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!