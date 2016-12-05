Nazarbayev congratulated new President of Uzbekistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev has congratulated Shavkat Mirziyoyev with being elected to the post of the President of Uzbekistan, Akorda press service informed.

"I am sure that with your coming the large-scale transformations promoting strengthening of stability and safety in brotherly to us Uzbekistan will continue", was said in the telegram.

The head of state emphasized that common efforts will give a new impulse to development of strategic partnership of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan and also cooperation with all countries of the Central Asia.

"Taking a chance, I suggest to continue our dialogue in Astana and to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan at any time convenient for you", - it is noted in the message.

To remind, following the results of the elections of the head of Uzbekistan which took place on December 4 of this year, acting President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Merziyeev gained 88,61%.