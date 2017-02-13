Nazarbayev congratulated Steinmeier on his election

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan congratulated Frank-Walter Steinmeier on his election as the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Akorda press service reports.

In his congratulatory telegram, Nursultan Nazarbayev wished Steimeier good health and success, and the friendly people of Germany peace and prosperity.

"I believe that your rich political experience and diplomatic skills will serve for the benefit of the country's future. We appreciate your contribution to the strengthening of friendly relations and trust between Kazakhstan and Germany, 25th anniversary of which we mark this year. I fondly recall our substantive meetings in Astana and Berlin. Kazakhstan welcomes the participation of Germany in the international exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana. In this regard, I invite you to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan, and be an honored guest of the EXPO-2017", the telegram reads.