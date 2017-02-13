Nazarbayev congratulates Berdimuhamedov on re-election as President of Turkmenistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of congratulations to Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on his re-election as the President of Turkmenistan, Akorda press service informed.

On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and him personally, Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated Turkmen President on victory in Presidential race.

“The results of the elections demonstrate trust and support from the people of Turkmenistan in regard to the policy you conduct to raise people’s living standards and strengthen the country’s international authority. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan has been gaining a strong dynamics. Kazakhstan highly appreciates your contribution to strengthening the unity of the Turkmen nation and the country’s political and economic development,” the telegram reads.

The Head of State invited also the President of Turkmenistan to pay a visit to Kazakhstan in the nearest time.