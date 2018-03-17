Nazarbayev congratulates Chinese president Xi Jinping on re-appointment

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of the State Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a congratulatory telegram to Xi Jinping on his re-appointment as the President of the People's Republic of China, Kazinform refers to the Akorda press service.

In his message, the Head of State noted that his re-election indicates the high appreciation by the people of China of Xi Jinping's contribution to the promotion of the country's interests.

"I believe that under your leadership, China will reach even greater heights on the path of building a moderately prosperous society. I have no doubt that in the future strategic cooperation between Kazakhstan and China in various spheres will continue its dynamic development, and friendship between our peoples will be further strengthened. In this regard, our personal friendship based on trust and mutual understanding is of particular importance. I am confident that our relations and joint efforts will continue to be a solid foundation for fruitful cooperation between Astana and Beijing," the telegram reads.